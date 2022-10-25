NOVN

Novartis earnings slip 4% on strong dollar, Gilenya competition

Quarterly operating income at Swiss drugmaker Novartis slipped as competition weighed on prescriptions of multiple sclerosis drug Gilenya.

For Novartis, which reports results in dollars, a strong U.S. currency was also a drag on the value of sales generated outside the United States.

Third-quarter core operating income declined 4% to $4.28 billion, slightly below the average analyst consensus of $4.30 billion.

