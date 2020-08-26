Novartis drug candidate reaches goal in chronic myeloid leukaemia study

ZURICH, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis NOVN.S said on Wednesday that its drug candidate asciminib beat Pfizer's PFE.N Bosulif in a late-stage study against chronic myeloid leukaemia by producing a superior major molecular response (MMR) rate at 24 weeks.

Novartis is developing the drug for patients who experience resistance to existing tyrosine-kinase inhibitors (TKIs) or who cannot take TKIs due to side effects. Data from the trial will be submitted for presentation at an upcoming conference, Novartis said, adding it will share results with regulators.

(Reporting by John Miller; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

((J.Miller@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 7734; Reuters Messaging: j.miller.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.