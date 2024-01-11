Novartis drops pursuit of Cytokinetics - WSJ

Adds shares in paragraph 2, details from report in paragraphs 3 & 5, background in paragraphs 4 & 7

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Novartis NOVN.S has backed away from its pursuit of Cytokinetics CYTK.O, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Shares of Cytokinetics slumped over 25% on the news in afternoon trade.

The Swiss pharmaceutical giant's move came in the past day or two, the report said. Novartis or another suitor could re-emerge as Cytokinetics runs its sale process, it added.

Cytokinetics could also pursue another type of deal like a capital raise, the WSJ report said.

Both Novartis and Cytokinetics said they do not comment on market rumors and speculation.

Shares of Cytokinetics with a market capitalization of nearly $10 billion, as of Wednesday's closing price, have more than doubled in value since Oct. 31, when reports of the company attracting takeover interests first surfaced.

