Novartis downgraded to Reduce from Hold at HSBC

HSBC analyst Rajesh Kumar downgraded Novartis (NVS) to Reduce from Hold with a price target of CHF 82, down from CHF 95. The firm calls the shares as “value trap.” The company’s share repurchases and cost savings are a sign of a “lack of focus toward growth,” the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on NVS:
- PTC Therapeutics price target raised to $71 from $47 at UBS
- PTC Therapeutics price target raised to $70 from $52 at Baird
- PTC Therapeutics price target raised to $41 from $31 at BofA
- PTC Therapeutics’ Novartis deal expedites value creation, says Wells Fargo
- RBC upgrades PTC Therapeutics on ‘transformative’ Novartis deal
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.