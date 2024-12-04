Novartis downgraded to Reduce from Hold at HSBC

HSBC analyst Rajesh Kumar downgraded Novartis (NVS) to Reduce from Hold with a price target of CHF 82, down from CHF 95. The firm calls the shares as “value trap.” The company’s share repurchases and cost savings are a sign of a “lack of focus toward growth,” the analyst tells investors in a research note.

