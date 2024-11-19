Novartis downgraded to Hold from Buy at Erste Group

Erste Group downgraded Novartis (NVS) to Hold from Buy. Sales increased 8.9% in Q3, supported by the success of Entresto, Kisqali, Kesimpta, Cosentyx, Pluvicto and Leqvio, and the company still expects net sales growth in the low double- digit percentage range and slightly higher percentage growth in the operating results for 2024, the analyst tells investors in a research note. However, Erste says that the import tariffs planned by the U.S. will have a negative impact on revenue, but are also likely to affect the group’s profitability.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NVS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.