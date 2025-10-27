Novartis Deal Lifts Avidity, Domino Effect Boosts Dyne And PepGen

(RTTNews) - A billion-dollar deal was announced by a major pharmaceutical company today, sending a wave of optimism across the RNA therapeutics space.

Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA) is all set to be acquired by Novartis AG (NVS) for $72 per share in cash, equivalent to approximately $12.0 billion on a fully diluted basis. Avidity is developing a new class of RNA therapeutics called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates for three rare muscle diseases: myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1), Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). Its lead investigational ribonucleic acid therapy is Del-zota (del-zota) for the treatment of people living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy with mutations amenable to exon 44 skipping, for which the BLA is expected to be filed with the FDA at year end 2025.

We alerted readers to RNA on Feb.20, 2024, when it was trading at $14.33. and then again on July 23, 2025, when it was at $34.30. The stock is currently trading at $70.37.

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) are up 39% at $23.78 in the wake of Novartis' $12.0 billion acquisition of Avidity Biosciences, as the deal ignites renewed investor interest across the RNA therapeutics landscape. Dyne is also advancing its programs in Myotonic Dystrophy and Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, aiming for potential commercial launches by 2027. The company's lead drug candidate is DYNE-251, which is being tested in a phase I/II global trial for people living with DMD who are amenable to exon 51 skipping, dubbed DELIVER. The DELIVER trial also includes a Registrational Expansion Cohort, with data from this cohort planned for mid-2026 to support a potential U.S. Accelerated Approval Biologics License Application (BLA) submission in late 2026.

We alerted readers to DYN on July 29, 2025, when it was at $9.50. The stock is currently trading at $23.78.

The announcement of Novartis' acquisition of Avidity Biosciences appears to have brushed off on PepGen Inc. (PEPG) as well, whose shares are up 22% at $5.56. This clinical-stage biotechnology company is also advancing the next generation of oligonucleotide therapeutics for the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurological diseases. A phase 2 multiple ascending dose clinical trial of lead drug candidate PGN-EDODM1 in people with myotonic dystrophy Type 1, dubbed FREEDOM2-DM1, is underway. The company anticipates reporting results from the FREEDOM2-DM1 MAD study 5 mg/kg cohort in the first quarter of 2026 and also expects to begin dosing its 10 mg/kg cohort in the first quarter of 2026.

