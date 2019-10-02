Novartis Data Confirms Cosentyx Efficacy In Addressing Entire AxSpA Spectrum

(RTTNews) - Novartis (NVS) announced additional positive data from the PREVENT trial, evaluating the efficacy and safety of Cosentyx or secukinumab in patients with non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA).

The ongoing Phase III trial met its primary endpoint of ASAS40 at Week 52, showing a significant and clinically meaningful reduction in disease activity for patients treated with Cosentyx versus placebo.

The trial demonstrated a sustained response and a safety profile consistent with previous clinical trials. No new safety signals were detected, the company said.

