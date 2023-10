Oct 3 (Reuters) - Novartis AG NOVN.S is considering selling a part of its radiopharmaceuticals business, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

