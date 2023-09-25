Novartis confirms Sandoz spin-off for October 4, 2023

ZURICH, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Novartis NOVN.S on Monday confirmed its plans for a 100% spin-off of the Sandoz business on Oct. 4 after shareholders gave their approval earlier this month.

Novartis also said key regulatory approvals have been obtained, including the approval by SIX Exchange Regulation for the listing of the Sandoz shares on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

The Sandoz shares will have the symbol SDZ, Novartis said.

(Reporting by John Revill, Editing by Rachel More)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 36 37; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.