Novartis confirms Sandoz spin-off for October 4, 2023

Credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER

September 25, 2023 — 01:16 am EDT

Written by John Revill for Reuters ->

ZURICH, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Novartis NOVN.S on Monday confirmed its plans for a 100% spin-off of the Sandoz business on Oct. 4 after shareholders gave their approval earlier this month.

Novartis also said key regulatory approvals have been obtained, including the approval by SIX Exchange Regulation for the listing of the Sandoz shares on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

The Sandoz shares will have the symbol SDZ, Novartis said.

