Novartis completes Sandoz spinoff

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

October 04, 2023 — 01:28 am EDT

Written by Tristan Veyet and Noele Illien for Reuters ->

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Novartis NOVN.S has completed the planned spin-off of its generics and biosimilars business Sandoz SDZ.S, the Swiss drugmaker said in a statement on Wednesday.

Shares of Sandoz will start trading as of Wednesday on the Swiss stock exchange, with the symbol SDZ, the company added.

Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan described the moment as "historic" and said Novartis emerges as a fully focused innovative medicines company.

