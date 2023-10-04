Novartis completes Sandoz spinoff

Adds details

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Novartis NOVN.S has completed the planned spin-off of its generics and biosimilars business Sandoz SDZ.S, the Swiss drugmaker said in a statement on Wednesday.

Shares of Sandoz will start trading as of Wednesday on the Swiss stock exchange, with the symbol SDZ, the company added.

Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan described the moment as "historic" and said Novartis emerges as a fully focused innovative medicines company.

(Reporting by Tristan Veyet and Noele Illien, Editing by Friederike Heine)

((Tristan.Chabba@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.