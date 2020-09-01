Novartis Commits To Increase Patient Reach; Enhances Full Carbon Neutrality Target

(RTTNews) - Novartis said it has committed to increase patient reach with its strategic medicines by at least 200% by 2025, as part of its ambition to expand access to medicines in low- and middle-income countries or LMICs.

In addition, the company plans to increase patient reach of its global health flagship programs in Leprosy, Malaria, Chagas Disease and Sickle Cell Disease by at least 50% over the same time period.

The company estimates achievement of those targets to result in a potential reach of over 23 million patients across both initiatives.

The company said it also further strengthened its carbon neutrality target to aim for full carbon neutrality across its supply chain by 2030, in addition to its already stated target for carbon neutrality in its own operations by 2025.

In addition, Novartis said that it has collaborated with the African Union initiated Africa Medical Supplies Platform to support the supply of medicines from the Novartis COVID-19 Pandemic Response Portfolio. The portfolio of 15 medicines, including Dexamethasone, for symptomatic treatment of COVID-19 for LMICs was launched in July 2020 and is provided through Sandoz, the generics and biosimilar division of Novartis.

The company noted that it completed enrollment in CAN-COVID Phase III clinical trial, studying canakinumab in patients with COVID-19 pneumonia, with an expected readout in Q4 2020. Novartis also continues a Phase III clinical trial to evaluate the use of ruxolitinib in COVID-19 patients with a severe immune reaction.

