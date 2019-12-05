Markets
Novartis Commences Tender Offer For Medicines Company

(RTTNews) - Novartis AG (NVS) said Thursday it has commenced a cash tender offer to buy all of the outstanding shares of common stock of The Medicines Co. (MDCO) for a price of $85.00 per share. The Offer will expire on January 3, 2020, unless extended.

Last month, Swiss drug major Novartis agreed to buy the Medicines Co. for $85.00 per share in cash, valuing the US-based biopharmaceutical company at about $9.7 billion. The offer price represented a premium of about 24% premium over the Medicines Company's closing share price of $68.55 on November 22, 2019.

