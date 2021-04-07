Novartis Collaborates With Artios To Use Three DDR Targets With Radioligand Therapies

(RTTNews) - Artios Pharma Limited announced a three-year research collaboration with Novartis to discover and validate next generation DNA Damage Response targets to enhance Novartis' Radioligand Therapies. The companies will perform target discovery and validation, and Novartis will select up to three exclusive DNA Damage Response targets, and receive worldwide rights on these targets to be utilized with its Radioligand Therapies.

Novartis will make an up-front payment of $20 million and provide near term research funding to support the collaboration. Artios noted that it will be eligible to receive up to $1.3 billion in discovery, development, regulatory and sales-based milestones in addition to royalty payments.

