Markets
NVS

Novartis Collaborates With Artios To Use Three DDR Targets With Radioligand Therapies

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Artios Pharma Limited announced a three-year research collaboration with Novartis to discover and validate next generation DNA Damage Response targets to enhance Novartis' Radioligand Therapies. The companies will perform target discovery and validation, and Novartis will select up to three exclusive DNA Damage Response targets, and receive worldwide rights on these targets to be utilized with its Radioligand Therapies.

Novartis will make an up-front payment of $20 million and provide near term research funding to support the collaboration. Artios noted that it will be eligible to receive up to $1.3 billion in discovery, development, regulatory and sales-based milestones in addition to royalty payments.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NVS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular