Novartis Chief Legal Officer Shannon Klinger To Step Down, Names Thomas Kendris CLO Ad Interim

(RTTNews) - Novartis AG (NVS) announced Friday that Shannon Thyme Klinger, Chief Legal Officer, has decided to resign from the role and return to the US to take an executive role at a biotechnology company. Klinger will step down from the Executive Committee of Novartis or ECN, effective March 15.

The company appointed Thomas Kendris, currently Global Head Litigation and US Country President, as Chief Legal Officer ad interim and attendee to the ECN in this capacity.

Kendris holds 25 years of experience across Novartis businesses. He was Novartis US Country Head of Legal, Vice President and General Counsel of US Pharma at Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp., as well as Global General Counsel for Novartis Oncology and for Novartis Vaccines and Diagnostics.

Novartis has started an executive search process to find Chief Legal Officer.

