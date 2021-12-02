Novartis CFO says shareholders pushing for large share buyback

BERLIN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Novartis NOVN.S finance chief Harry Kirsch said on Thursday that around half of the Swiss pharmaceutical company's investors were urging it to go through with a share buyback of significant size.

The company is not looking for large acquisitions, he said, and is instead focusing on bolt-on acquisitions.

Kirsch added that share buybacks would continue to be part of the company's capital allocation.

Roche shareholders overwhelmingly voted in favour of a $20.7 billion deal for Roche ROG.S to buy Novartis' nearly one-third voting stake last week.

