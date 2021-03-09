NOVN

Novartis' canakinumab failed to improve survival in Phase III trial

Silke Koltrowitz Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Novartis said on Tuesday its drug canakinumab (ACZ885) did not meet the primary endpoint of overall survival in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer in a Phase III study, but other late-stage trials are ongoing.

The Phase III CANOPY-2 study was evaluating canakinumab in combination with the chemotherapy agent docetaxel in 237 adults with non-small cell lung cancer whose disease progressed while on or after previous platinum-based chemotherapy and PD-(L)1 inhibitor immunotherapy, the Swiss drugmaker said in a statement.

The canakinumab development program continues with two Phase III non-small cell lung cancer clinical trials ongoing in first-line and adjuvant settings, Novartis said. Findings will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting.

Canakinumab is a human monoclonal antibody that could enhance anti-tumour immune response and reduce tumour cell proliferation, survival and invasiveness, Novartis said.

