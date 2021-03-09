Novartis' canakinumab doesn't meet primary endpoint in phase III study

ZURICH, March 9 (Reuters) - Novartis said on Tuesday its drug canakinumab (ACZ885) did not meet the primary endpoint of overall survival in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer in a phase III study.

The canakinumab development program continues with two phase III non-small cell lung cancer clinical trials ongoing in first-line and adjuvant settings, the Swiss drugmaker said in a statement.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

