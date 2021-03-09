NOVN

Novartis' canakinumab doesn't meet primary endpoint in phase III study

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Novartis said on Tuesday its drug canakinumab (ACZ885) did not meet the primary endpoint of overall survival in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer in a phase III study.

ZURICH, March 9 (Reuters) - Novartis said on Tuesday its drug canakinumab (ACZ885) did not meet the primary endpoint of overall survival in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer in a phase III study.

The canakinumab development program continues with two phase III non-small cell lung cancer clinical trials ongoing in first-line and adjuvant settings, the Swiss drugmaker said in a statement.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz Editing by Riham Alkousaa) ((silke.koltrowitz@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 3638;)) Keywords: NOVARTIS CANAKINUMAB/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NOVN

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters