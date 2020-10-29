Novartis buys Vedere Bio to boost gene therapy

ZURICH, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis NOVN.S is buying Vedere Bio to expand in gene therapy aimed at restoring sight, paying $150 million upfront for the U.S. biotechnology company, with another $280 million in milestone payments.

