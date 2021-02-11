Novartis buys GSK's cephalosporin business for $350 mln

ZURICH, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Novartis's NOVN.S Sandoz generics division is buying GlaxoSmithKline's GSK.L cephalosporin antibiotics business that includes three brands sold in more than 100 markets, it said on Thursday.

Sandoz will pay GSK $350 million at closing, plus additional milestone payments of up to $150 million in the deal, which is set to close in the second half of 2021, Novartis said. The three brands Zinnat, Zinacef and Fortum had combined sales of approximately $140 million in the relevant markets last year.

(Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by John Revill)

