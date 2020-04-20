Novartis buys Amblyotech to develop tech products for lazy eye

ZURICH, April 20 (Reuters) - Novartis NOVN.S has bought U.S. software start-up Amblyotech, to develop digital technology to treat children and adults with lazy eye, the Swiss drugmaker said on Monday.

Novartis said it would work with Ubisoft UBIP.PA and McGill University to treat the condition, also known as amblyopia, which can lead to vision loss and affects roughly 3% of the world's population.

Amblyotech uses active gaming and passive video technology with 3-D glasses, training the eyes to work together to view an image in full. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)

