Novartis Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for NVS

In trading on Monday, shares of Novartis (Symbol: NVS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $88.34, changing hands as high as $88.79 per share. Novartis shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NVS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NVS's low point in its 52 week range is $69.1801 per share, with $99.8429 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $88.68.

