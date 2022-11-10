Novartis Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for NVS

In trading on Thursday, shares of Novartis (Symbol: NVS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $84.46, changing hands as high as $85.67 per share. Novartis shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NVS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NVS's low point in its 52 week range is $74.09 per share, with $94.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $85.19.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.