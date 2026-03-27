Novartis Bolsters Immunology Pipeline With Excellergy Deal

Novartis NVS has announced the proposed acquisition of Excellergy Inc., reinforcing its strategic focus on expanding its immunology pipeline, particularly in food allergy and other IgE-mediated diseases.

Excellergy is a private biotech company developing next-generation anti-IgE therapies for IgE-driven diseases. The proposed acquisition adds Exl-111, a half-life extended, high-affinity anti-IgE antibody in phase I.

IgE is a prime driver of multiple allergic diseases.

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More on NVS’ Proposed Acquisition

The deal, valued at up to $2 billion, includes upfront and milestone payments. It is expected to be closed in the second half of 2026, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

Exl-111 represents a next-generation extension of an established therapeutic class, offering potential upside through improved efficacy, durability and dosing convenience. If clinical data validate early findings, the therapy could expand Novartis’ reach across multiple high-value indications, including food allergy, chronic urticaria and allergic asthma, while also supporting lifecycle expansion into pediatric populations.

Strategically, the acquisition complements Novartis’ existing allergy franchise and aligns with its broader immunology ambitions, where it continues to leverage deep expertise in IgE biology.

Novartis’ allergy portfolio features Xolair, which is indicated for severe allergic asthma, chronic spontaneous urticaria, nasal polyps and food allergy.

The company has a collaboration agreement with Roche for Xolair. Novartis and Roche co-promote Xolair in the United States.

NVS is also evaluating remibrutinib for food allergy. The drug is already approved under the brand name Rhapsido in the United States for the treatment of adult patients with chronic spontaneous urticaria who remain symptomatic despite H1 antihistamine treatment.

NVS on Acquisition Spree

Novartis has been quite active on the M&A front of late.

The company recently announced that it will acquire a pan-mutant–selective PI3Kα inhibitor program from Synnovation Therapeutics, anchored by lead asset SNV4818.

The transaction aligns squarely with Novartis’ oncology strategy in hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative (HR+/HER2-) breast cancer — a large and well-characterized market where innovation has increasingly shifted toward targeted and combination therapies. SNV4818 is currently in phase I/II development.

Earlier this year, NVS acquired Avidity Biosciences, Inc., adding the latter’s differentiated muscle-targeting antibody oligonucleotide conjugate (AOC) platform and three late-stage programs, further strengthening its industry-leading neuromuscular pipeline.

2026 is a pivotal year for Novartis as it navigates the largest patent expiry in its history for the cardiovascular drug Entresto.

Shares of Novartis have gained 33% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 10.1%.



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Sales are being adversely impacted by generic competition for key drugs, Entresto (the United States) and Promacta.

Novartis is now banking on key growth drivers — Kisqali, Kesimpta, Pluvicto and Scemblix — to support top-line growth.

Pipeline progress remains a major upside, with multiple potential multi-blockbusters advancing through FDA approvals and positive phase III data across Rhapsido, Pluvicto, Itvisma and ianalumab.

NVS’ Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Novartis currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the pharma/biotech sector are ADMA Biologics ADMA, Liquidia Corporation LQDA and ANI Pharmaceuticals ANIP. While ADMA sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), LQDA and ANIP carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for ADMA’s 2026 EPS have increased from 85 cents to 96 cents. ADMA’s shares have lost 59.1% over the past year.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for LQDA’s earnings per share (EPS) have more than doubled to $1.75 in the past 30 days. Shares of LQDA have soared 61.3% over the past six months.

Estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ EPS have increased from $8.28 to $8.99 for 2026 over the said period. Over the past year, shares of ANIP have surged 9.7%.

ANI Pharmaceuticals' earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 22.21%.







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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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