Novartis, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Collaborate On Vivo Gene Therapy For Sickle Cell Disease

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Novartis AG (NVS) and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation have collaborated to discover and develop an accessible in vivo gene therapy for sickle cell disease, the Swiss multinational pharmaceutical company said in a statement.

Novartis noted that the project brings together the company drug discovery and gene therapy expertise and funding support from the Gates Foundation.

The company stated that the agreement aims to address disparity in access to treatments and to prioritize populations and regions that bear the greatest burden of sickle cell disease in the search for curative therapies.

Novartis said that the effort expands on its commitment to sickle cell disease, which includes a therapeutic pipeline and a holistic approach to diagnosis, treatment, and management of the disease in sub-Saharan Africa.

