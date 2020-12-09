Novartis Announces Updated Results For Kisqali

(RTTNews) - Novartis Wednesday announced updated median overall survival results for Kisqali (ribociclib) in combination with endocrine therapy in premenopausal women with hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor-2 negative metastatic breast cancer.

The phase 3 trial evaluated Kisqali plus endocrine therapy as initial treatment compared to endocrine therapy alone in pre- and perimenopausal women with HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer.

After a median of 53.5 months follow-up, median OS for patients taking Kisqali in combination with endocrine therapy was 58.7 months vs. 48.0 months for endocrine therapy alone.

"These longer-term data showing ribociclib can help women with metastatic breast cancer live longer are remarkable and emphasize the progress we've made in treating this disease, which until now, had an estimated median survival of just three years," said Debu Tripathy, M.D., chair of Breast Medical Oncology, MD Anderson Cancer Center. "I'm hopeful the proven overall survival benefit with ribociclib will shift the standard for those with metastatic breast cancer, and that patients are empowered to ask their doctors about which treatments give them the best chance of living longer with the best quality of life."

The need for chemotherapy was delayed by more than four years in patients taking Kisqali in combination with endocrine therapy. No new adverse events were observed. Kisqali is not indicated for use with tamoxifen.

