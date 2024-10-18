News & Insights

BioTech
NVS

Novartis Announces Positive CHMP Opinion For Kisqali - Quick Facts

October 18, 2024 — 07:01 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Novartis announced the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency has adopted a positive opinion and recommended granting marketing authorization for Kisqali for the adjuvant treatment of adults with hormone receptor-positive/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative early breast cancer, at high risk of disease recurrence, including those with node-negative disease. The recommendation is based on the Phase III NATALEE trial. The European Commission will take a final decision within approximately two months.

Patrick Horber, President, International, Novartis, said: "Together with the recent FDA approval and late-breaking NATALEE data presented at ESMO, today's positive CHMP recommendation further reinforces the differentiated profile of Kisqali as a new treatment option for a broad population of patients, including those with node-negative disease."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.