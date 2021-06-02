Markets
NVS

Novartis Announces Higher OS Results For Kisqali + Fulvestrant In Extended Follow-up - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Novartis AG (NVS) announced Wednesday updated median overall survival (OS) results for Kisqali (ribociclib) in combination with fulvestrant in postmenopausal women with hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor-2 negative (HR+/HER2-) metastatic breast cancer.

In the exploratory analysis of OS after an extended of follow-up of more than four years, Kisqali in combination with fulvestrant continued to demonstrate a clinically relevant OS benefit of more than a year compared with fulvestrant alone.

After a median follow-up of 56.3 months, median OS for patients taking Kisqali in combination with fulvestrant was 53.7 months vs. 41.5 months for fulvestrant alone.

The need for chemotherapy was delayed to 4 years (48.1 months) in patients taking Kisqali in combination with fulvestrant and 28.8 months in the patients taking fulvestrant alone. Adverse events were consistent with previously reported Phase III trial results.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NVS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular