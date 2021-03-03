Novartis AG (NVS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 04, 2021

Novartis AG (NVS) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $2.196 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NVS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of NVS was $88.17, representing a -10.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $98.52 and a 27.45% increase over the 52 week low of $69.18.

NVS is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Abbott Laboratories (ABT). NVS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.52. Zacks Investment Research reports NVS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 12.07%, compared to an industry average of 8.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NVS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NVS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NVS as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH)

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)

Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE)

OShares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (OEUR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ARKG with an increase of 42.63% over the last 100 days. PPH has the highest percent weighting of NVS at 4.73%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.