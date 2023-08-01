Novartis AG - ADR (NVS) Price Target Increased by 5.54% to 115.39

The average one-year price target for Novartis AG - ADR (NYSE:NVS) has been revised to 115.39 / share. This is an increase of 5.54% from the prior estimate of 109.33 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 93.07 to a high of 134.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.00% from the latest reported closing price of 104.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1359 funds or institutions reporting positions in Novartis AG - ADR. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVS is 0.38%, an increase of 15.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.05% to 226,772K shares. The put/call ratio of NVS is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 20,313K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,751K shares, representing a decrease of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVS by 1.36% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 16,427K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,195K shares, representing a decrease of 4.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVS by 7.72% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 14,909K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 10,072K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,443K shares, representing a decrease of 3.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVS by 7.69% over the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 8,461K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,376K shares, representing an increase of 83.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVS by 16.23% over the last quarter.

Novartis Background Information

Novartis AG is a Swiss-American multinational pharmaceutical corporation based in Basel, Switzerland and Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States. It is one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world.

