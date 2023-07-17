Novartis Adds FALCON Platform To SiRNA Toolkit With Acquisition Of DTx Pharma

(RTTNews) - Novartis (NVS) has acquired DTx Pharma, a preclinical stage biotechnology company focused on leveraging its FALCON platform to develop siRNA therapies for neuroscience indications. Novartis will make an upfront payment of $500 million and additional payments upon completion of pre-specified milestones. Novartis said the acquisition expands its capabilities in RNA-based therapeutics, adding DTx's FALCON platform to the Novartis siRNA toolkit.

The deal includes DTx-1252, a potential therapy for the neuromuscular disorder Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A, and two additional preclinical programs for other neuroscience indications.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.