News & Insights

Markets
NVS

Novartis Adds FALCON Platform To SiRNA Toolkit With Acquisition Of DTx Pharma

July 17, 2023 — 08:47 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Novartis (NVS) has acquired DTx Pharma, a preclinical stage biotechnology company focused on leveraging its FALCON platform to develop siRNA therapies for neuroscience indications. Novartis will make an upfront payment of $500 million and additional payments upon completion of pre-specified milestones. Novartis said the acquisition expands its capabilities in RNA-based therapeutics, adding DTx's FALCON platform to the Novartis siRNA toolkit.

The deal includes DTx-1252, a potential therapy for the neuromuscular disorder Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A, and two additional preclinical programs for other neuroscience indications.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.