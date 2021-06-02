Novartis : Late-stage Study On Cosentyx Meets Primary Endpoint In Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis

(RTTNews) - Novartis (NVS) said that phase III JUNIPERA study met its primary endpoint, with Cosentyx or secukinumab showing significantly longer time to flare (longer time to worsening of symptoms) compared to placebo in pediatric patients with two subtypes of juvenile idiopathic arthritis or JIA.

Cosentyx demonstrated a favorable safety profile with no new safety signals reported in pediatric patients (age 2 to 17 years) with two years of treatment.

The subtypes juvenile psoriatic arthritis (JPsA) and enthesitis-related arthritis (ERA) are progressive, debilitating diseases associated with high levels of pain and functional disability, affecting children as young as two years old.

Both juvenile psoriatic arthritis and enthesitis-related arthritis are progressive, chronic, debilitating diseases with limited treatment options. Juvenile idiopathic arthritis can impact the daily lives of children and teenagers, with over 30% of children with Juvenile idiopathic arthritis finding it difficult to attend school due to their condition, and many children still having active disease as adults.

Cosentyx is human biologic that directly inhibits interleukin-17A (IL-17A), a cornerstone cytokine involved in the inflammation and development of psoriatic arthritis (PsA), psoriasis and axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA).

Regulatory submissions in Europe and the US are anticipated in the coming weeks. In August 2020, Cosentyx received EU approval as a first-line systemic treatment for pediatric psoriasis and recently received US approval for the same indication.

Cosentyx has approvals across four indications, and is supported by long-term five-year sustained efficacy and safety data across psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis, with more than 400,000 patients treated worldwide since launch.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.