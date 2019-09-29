Novartis : Kisqali Increases Survival In Advanced Breast Cancer Patients

(RTTNews) - Novartis (NVS) said that Kisqali delivered consistently superior overall survival. The MONALEESA-3 trial on Kisqali demonstrated more life for postmenopausal HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer patients.

In MONALEESA-3 trial, Kisqali plus fulvestrant achieved statistically significant overall survival benefit compared to fulvestrant alone in postmenopausal women.

MONALEESA-3 trial evaluated efficacy and safety of Kisqali plus fulvestrant in postmenopausal women with hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor-2 negative or HR+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

Kisqali is the only CDK4/6 inhibitor to demonstrate positive overall survival in two pivotal Phase III trials -- consistently demonstrating about 30% reduction in the risk of death, the company said in a statement.

