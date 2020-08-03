Novartis : EU Approves Cosentyx To Treat Pediatric Psoriasis

(RTTNews) - Novartis (NVS) said that the European Commission has approved the company's Cosentyx for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in children and adolescents aged 6 to

The recommended dose for children up to 50 kg is 75 mg, and 150 mg for children 50 kg and over.

The company said it is working closely with all stakeholders to ensure that eligible European pediatric patients can start benefitting from Cosentyx as quickly as possible.

Novartis stated that it will also be seeking approval for Cosentyx for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in children and adolescents aged 6 to

Psoriasis is a life-long debilitating systemic inflammatory disease that significantly impacts patients' quality of life, both physically and emotionally.

