Novartis: Zolgensma Shows Sustained Durability In Children With SMA Now Up To Six Years Old

(RTTNews) - Novartis (NVS) said new data reinforced the benefit of Zolgensma, the only gene therapy for spinal muscular atrophy. The company said new data underscore the critical importance of identifying and treating spinal muscular atrophy as early as possible.

The long-term follow-up data from two studies continued to show that children treated with Zolgensma experienced a sustained benefit from gene therapy in the years following dosing, with no evidence of new or delayed safety signals. Zolgensma led to achievement of new milestones years after treatment - including sitting - with sustained durability in children now up to six years old and more than five years post-treatment.

