Markets
BGNE

Novartis: Tislelizumab Plus Chemotherapy Extend Patients' Lives By Median Of More Than Six Months

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Novartis (NVS) reported results from the phase III RATIONALE 306 trial showing tislelizumab plus chemotherapy significantly improved overall survival as a first-line treatment for adult patients with unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma, regardless of PD-L1 status. Tislelizumab plus chemotherapy showed a median overall survival of 17.2 months versus 10.6 months in patients receiving chemotherapy plus placebo and reduced the risk of death by 34%. The incidence of treatment-related adverse events was similar in both arms.

Novartis said it will discuss results of multi-regional RATIONALE 306 study, the seventh positive Phase III trial readout for tislelizumab, with regulatory health authorities. Tislelizumab is currently under review by the FDA and the EMA for advanced or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma after prior chemotherapy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BGNE NVS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular