Markets
NVS

Novartis: Tafinlar + Mekinist Shows Efficacy In Phase II/III Study

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Novartis (NVS) announced Tafinlar + Mekinist significantly improved efficacy in patients ages 1 to 17 years old with BRAF V600 pediatric low-grade glioma requiring first systemic treatment compared to chemotherapy. In the study, patients randomized to receive Tafinlar + Mekinist experienced a statistically significant overall response rate of 47% compared to 11% for those randomized to receive chemotherapy. It reduced risk of progression or death by 69%. The safety profile of Tafinlar + Mekinist was generally consistent with established safety observed in previous studies.

The company noted that, in a separate single-arm cohort of this study evaluating pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory BRAF V600 high-grade gliomas, treatment with Tafinlar + Mekinist showed an independently assessed overall response rate of 56.1% and generally consistent safety results.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NVS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular