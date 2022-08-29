Novartis: Scemblix approved in the EU for adults with chronic myeloid leukemia

ZURICH, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Novartis NOVN.S said on Monday its Scemblix was approved by the European Commission for adult patients with chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), offering a new treatment approach for patients with intolerance to other therapies.

Patients with CML generally receive oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor therapies, and those experiencing side effects or resistance have little hope of controlling their disease, the Swiss pharma group said in a statement.

Scemblix relies on a novel mechanism, acting as a STAMP inhibitor, Novartis said.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz Editing by Paul Carrel)

