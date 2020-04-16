Novartis: Real-world Data Supports Aimovig Clinical Trial Results - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Novartis (NVS) announced that newly shared clinical data confirmed the real-world and long-term safety and efficacy benefit for Aimovig (erenumab) in patients with episodic and chronic migraine. Interim exploratory results from the real-world TELESCOPE study, showed that 80% of patients taking Aimovig reported a reduction of migraine intensity and 92% had fewer attacks, with an average reduction of 8 monthly migraine days.

Aimovig is the first EMA, Swissmedic, Australian TGA and FDA-approved migraine prevention treatment. Novartis and Amgen are co-commercializing Aimovig in the US. Amgen has exclusive commercialization rights to the drug in Japan and Novartis has exclusive rights to commercialize in the rest of the world.

