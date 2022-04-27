Markets
NVS

Novartis: RATIONALE 306 Trial Meets Primary Endpoint At Interim Analysis

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Novartis (NVS) reported positive topline results from an interim analysis of the phase III RATIONALE 306 study, which showed anti-PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor tislelizumab plus chemotherapy significantly improved overall survival compared to chemotherapy in patients with previously untreated unresectable, locally advanced, recurrent or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma regardless of PD-L1 expression.

Jeff Legos, Executive Vice President, Global Head of Oncology & Hematology Development, said: "We plan to discuss these data with health authorities, and we will continue to expand our tislelizumab clinical development program in pursuit of synergistic combinations with the ultimate goal of extending survival for more patients."

Tislelizumab is currently under review by the US FDA and the European Medicines Agency for advanced or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma after prior chemotherapy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NVS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular