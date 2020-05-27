Novartis: Ofatumumab Data Show Efficacy, Safety In Treatment Of Multiple Sclerosis

(RTTNews) - Novartis (NVS) announced new ofatumumab data from the Phase III ASCLEPIOS trials and the Phase II APLIOS trial continue to demonstrate ofatumumab as a potential treatment option for patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. A post hoc analysis showed 47.0% and 87.8% of patients treated with ofatumumab achieved no evidence of disease activity (NEDA-3) within the first (0-12 months) and second year (12-24 months) of treatment, respectively. The safety profile was comparable to teriflunomide. Regulatory action for ofatumumab in the US is expected in June 2020.

Ofatumumab is a targeted B-cell therapy that, if approved, addresses a clinical unmet need as the first B-cell therapy that can be self-administered at home through an autoinjector pen.

