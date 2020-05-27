Markets
NVS

Novartis: Ofatumumab Data Show Efficacy, Safety In Treatment Of Multiple Sclerosis

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Novartis (NVS) announced new ofatumumab data from the Phase III ASCLEPIOS trials and the Phase II APLIOS trial continue to demonstrate ofatumumab as a potential treatment option for patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. A post hoc analysis showed 47.0% and 87.8% of patients treated with ofatumumab achieved no evidence of disease activity (NEDA-3) within the first (0-12 months) and second year (12-24 months) of treatment, respectively. The safety profile was comparable to teriflunomide. Regulatory action for ofatumumab in the US is expected in June 2020.

Ofatumumab is a targeted B-cell therapy that, if approved, addresses a clinical unmet need as the first B-cell therapy that can be self-administered at home through an autoinjector pen.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NVS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular