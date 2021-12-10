Markets
NVS

Novartis: New Data Shows Efficacy Of Piqray In HR+/HER2- Metastatic Breast Cancer

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Novartis (NVS) said new Piqray data showed benefit across a broad range of patient and disease characteristics in analyses from all three cohorts of BYLieve, an ongoing phase II, open-label, 3-cohort non-comparative study evaluating Piqray with endocrine therapy including men and pre- and postmenopausal women with hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor-2 negative advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

The company is also studying the potential of Piqray in triple negative breast cancer in the EPIK-B3 Phase III clinical trial, in advanced HER2+ breast cancer in the EPIK-B2 Phase III clinical trial and in ovarian cancer in the EPIK-O Phase III clinical trial.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NVS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular