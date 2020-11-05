Novartis: Cosentyx Trial Shows Early Synovitis Reduction In Psoriatic Arthritis

(RTTNews) - Swiss drug major Novartis (NVS) announced Thursday positive results from Phase IIIb ULTIMATE randomized controlled trial, which demonstrated the significant treatment response of Cosentyx (secukinumab) on synovitis or joint lining inflammation in patients with psoriatic arthritis.

Synovitis was assessed using an advanced and sensitive imaging technique called Power Doppler ultrasonography or PDUS.

In the first-of-its-kind trial, significant reduction of synovitis was demonstrated with Cosentyx at Week 12 vs. placebo, with improvements as early as Week 1. The company noted that ULTIMATE is the first ever Phase IIIb imaging study primarily looking at the time course of response to Cosentyx in biologic-naïve patients with active psoriatic arthritis or PsA using PDUS technology.

More than 400,000 patients have been treated with Cosentyx across moderate-to-severe psoriasis, PsA, ankylosing spondylitis and non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA) worldwide since launch.

The company is presenting these data at the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) All-Virtual Annual Meeting, November 5-9, 2020.

Novartis anticipates to disclose full 24-week data from the ongoing ULTIMATE trial at the European League Against Rheumatism annual meeting in 2021 and final analysis at ACR 2021.

