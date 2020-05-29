Novartis: CHMP Recommends Approval Of Piqray - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Novartis (NVS) announced the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency has adopted a positive opinion recommending approval of Piqray in combination with fulvestrant for the treatment of HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer with a PIK3CA mutation. The European Commission will review the CHMP recommendation and usually delivers a final decision within approximately two months.

"We are excited about today's CHMP opinion, recommending the first and only treatment option for European patients specifically developed to target the PIK3CA mutation in their cancer," said Susanne Schaffert, PhD, President, Novartis Oncology.

