Is Novanta Stock a Buy or Sell After Its CEO Dumped 7,500 Shares Worth $1.1 Million?

Key Points

CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares for a transaction value of ~$1.09 million on Feb. 10, 2026.

This sale represented 6.29% of total holdings at the time.

All shares sold were held in the CEO’s direct ownership; indirect holdings remain unchanged via the Matthijs Glastra 2021 Irrevocable Trust.

Direct post-trade holdings were 57,367 shares.

10 stocks we like better than Novanta ›

Matthijs Glastra, Chief Executive Officer of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT), reported a direct open-market sale of 7,500 common shares for a transaction value of ~$1.09 million on Feb. 10, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 7,500 Transaction value $1.1 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 57,367 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 54,382 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $8.3 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($145.04); post-transaction value based on Feb. 10, 2026 market close ($145.05).

Key questions

How does this sale compare with the CEO’s historical trading activity?

This 7,500-share sale matches the largest trade size in the CEO’s 10 sell-only transactions since February 2023, and is above the recent-period median of 6,500 shares per transaction.

This 7,500-share sale matches the largest trade size in the CEO’s 10 sell-only transactions since February 2023, and is above the recent-period median of 6,500 shares per transaction. What is the impact on direct versus indirect ownership?

Direct holdings decreased to 57,367 shares; indirect holdings via the trust remain unchanged at 54,382 shares.

Direct holdings decreased to 57,367 shares; indirect holdings via the trust remain unchanged at 54,382 shares. Was the sale executed under a prearranged trading plan?

Yes, the transaction was carried out under a pre-established Rule 10b5-1 plan, indicating routine liquidity management.

Yes, the transaction was carried out under a pre-established Rule 10b5-1 plan, indicating routine liquidity management. How does the sale align with remaining ownership capacity?

With direct holdings now at 57,367 shares, the reduced trade size in recent filings is explained by a shrinking available share base rather than a change in disposition strategy.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $960.31 million Net income (TTM) $52.82 million Employees 3,000 1-year price change -1.80%

Note: 1-year price change calculated as of Feb. 10, 2026.

Company snapshot

Novanta offers photonics, vision, and precision motion components and subsystems, with key products including laser scanning systems, medical visualization technologies, and motion control solutions.

The company generates revenue by designing, manufacturing, and selling proprietary hardware and integrated solutions to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the medical and industrial sectors.

Primary customers are OEMs serving medical device, life sciences, and advanced industrial automation markets worldwide.

Novanta operates at scale as a specialized provider of advanced photonics, vision, and motion technologies, with a focus on high-growth medical and industrial applications. The company leverages proprietary technology platforms and a diversified brand portfolio to address complex OEM requirements. Its strategic emphasis on innovation and integration provides a competitive edge in precision-driven markets.

What this transaction means for investors

The sale of 7,500 Novanta shares by its CEO Matthijs Glastra is not a cause for concern for a few reasons. The transaction was part of Mr. Glastra’s Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, which he adopted in September of 2025. A Rule 10b5-1 trading plan is often implemented by insiders to avoid accusations of making trades based on insider information.

Moreover, after his Feb. 10 sale, Mr. Glastra retained an additional 57,367 directly-held shares as well as another 54,382 shares in a trust, indicating he is not in a rush to dispose of his holdings.

Mr. Glastra’s sale came at a time when Novanta shares were soaring. The stock eventually hit a 52-week high of $150.18 before falling. The price increase was due to the company’s excellent business performance.

In the fourth quarter, revenue rose 9% year over year to $258 million, exceeding expectations. This helped Novanta end 2025 with a 3% year-over-year sales increase to $981 million.

The company expects revenue to continue growing in 2026. It forecasted sales to exceed $1 billion this year. Given Novanta’s success, it’s no wonder the stock is up.

However, its price-to-earnings ratio of 91 hovers around a high for the past year. This means its shares are pricey. Consequently, now is a good time for shareholders to sell, but investors who want to buy should wait until the stock price drops further.

Should you buy stock in Novanta right now?

Before you buy stock in Novanta, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Novanta wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $445,995!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,198,823!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 927% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 26, 2026.

Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.