Novanta Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Novanta Inc. (NOVT) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $16.5 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $12.5 million, or $0.35 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Novanta Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.76 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.5% to $238.1 million from $211.6 million last year.

Novanta Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.63 to $0.71 Next quarter revenue guidance: $232mln -$236mln

