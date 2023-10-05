Novanta (FRA:1GSN) Price Target Increased by 6.91% to 162.35

The average one-year price target for Novanta (FRA:1GSN) has been revised to 162.35 / share. This is an increase of 6.91% from the prior estimate of 151.85 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 157.36 to a high of 170.66 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.07% from the latest reported closing price of 133.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 625 funds or institutions reporting positions in Novanta. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1GSN is 0.40%, an increase of 6.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.81% to 45,278K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 1,265K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,418K shares, representing a decrease of 12.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1GSN by 2.16% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,248K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,307K shares, representing a decrease of 4.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1GSN by 5.25% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,135K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,048K shares, representing an increase of 7.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1GSN by 15.63% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,086K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,101K shares, representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1GSN by 9.35% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,071K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,068K shares, representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1GSN by 143.67% over the last quarter.

