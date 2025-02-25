NOVANTA Earnings Results: $NOVT Reports Quarterly Earnings

NOVANTA ($NOVT) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported earnings of $0.76 per share, beating estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $238,060,000, missing estimates of $245,092,403 by $-7,032,403.

NOVANTA Insider Trading Activity

NOVANTA insiders have traded $NOVT stock on the open market 35 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 35 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOVT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT BUCKLEY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 20,128 shares for an estimated $3,521,199 .

. MATTHIJS GLASTRA (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 9,500 shares for an estimated $1,684,802.

NOVANTA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 135 institutional investors add shares of NOVANTA stock to their portfolio, and 162 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

