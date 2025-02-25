NOVANTA Earnings Results: $NOVT Reports Quarterly Earnings

NOVANTA ($NOVT) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported earnings of $0.76 per share, beating estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $238,060,000, missing estimates of $245,092,403 by $-7,032,403.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $NOVT stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
NOVANTA Insider Trading Activity
NOVANTA insiders have traded $NOVT stock on the open market 35 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 35 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOVT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT BUCKLEY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 20,128 shares for an estimated $3,521,199.
- MATTHIJS GLASTRA (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 9,500 shares for an estimated $1,684,802.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
NOVANTA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 135 institutional investors add shares of NOVANTA stock to their portfolio, and 162 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INVESCO LTD. removed 458,621 shares (-88.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $70,063,530
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 279,793 shares (+69.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,743,976
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 157,292 shares (-7.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,029,498
- CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 142,326 shares (-46.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,743,143
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC removed 142,093 shares (-16.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,707,547
- EXODUSPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 103,762 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $18,565,097
- WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 99,177 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,151,270
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.