Novanta Adds 9% On News Of Joining S&P MidCap 400

(RTTNews) - Shares of Novanta Inc. (NOVT) are rising more than 9% Friday morning on the news of it joining the S&P MidCap 400.

The company is set to join the index on July 26.

Novanta sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets.

NOVT is at $149.96 currently. It has traded in the range of $110.84-$184.44 in the last 1 year.

