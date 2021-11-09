Novan Plans To Advance SB019 For Treatment Of COVID-19

(RTTNews) - Novan Inc. (NOVN) announced promising preclinical safety results with berdazimer sodium in a 14-day Good Laboratory Practices repeat dose intranasal toxicity study. It plans to advance SB019 for Treatment of COVID-19.

The preclinical study data indicated that intranasal administration of SB019 formulation containing berdazimer sodium is well-tolerated and safe. The company believes the promising conclusions from this Good Laboratory Practices study support advancement of the SB019 program toward in-human clinical development.

The company is continuing to progress the development of its potential anti-viral therapy against COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The company remains focused on the next steps to submit an IND and initiates a phase 1 study in humans no later than the second quarter of 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.