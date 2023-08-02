Novan (NOVN) Price Target Increased by 43.52% to 15.81

The average one-year price target for Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) has been revised to 15.81 / share. This is an increase of 43.52% from the prior estimate of 11.02 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.14 to a high of 17.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16,701.28% from the latest reported closing price of 0.09 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Novan. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOVN is 0.00%, an increase of 63.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 130.35% to 4,078K shares. The put/call ratio of NOVN is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 2,247K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 545K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 210K shares. No change in the last quarter.

National Asset Management holds 193K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 187K shares, representing an increase of 3.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOVN by 71.27% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 150K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Novan Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Novan, Inc. is a clinical development-stage biotechnology company focused on leveraging its proprietary nitric oxide (NO) based technology platform, NITRICIL™ to generate macromolecular New Chemical Entities (NCEs) to treat multiple indications in dermatology, men's and women's health, infectious diseases and gastroenterology conditions with significant unmet needs. The Company's lead product candidate, SB206, a topical antiviral gel, for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum, is currently being evaluated in the B-SIMPLE4 pivotal Phase 3 clinical study. The Company believes that SB206 as a topical, at-home, caregiver-applied therapy with a rapid treatment benefit, if approved, would address an important patient-care need for the treatment of molluscum.

